For 25 years, Crime Alert Berks County has been a strong partner with law enforcement.
"We've taken a lot of people off the streets, which is what it's about," said Vice President Scott Light. "We're always trying to make the community better and safer."
Light has been a volunteer with the organization from the start.
"Crime Alert has taken 769 bad people off the street and paid out over a half million dollars in rewards," he said.
That is reason to celebrate. So, in honor of its 25th anniversary, police chiefs, state police and the Berks County district attorney were invited for some food and a chance to chat with some of the volunteers.
"As a district attorney, I have supported this organization, providing them $15,000 a year for the last 12 years, to contribute to the money that is paid for tips," District Attorney John Adams said.
Those tips have cracked some major cases. Light says when he looks back at some of the big ones, two come to mind.
"There was a murder years ago in Reading at a McDonald's, and we had a lot to do with catching that person," Light said.
He was talking about the 2007 murder of Shawnee Koch, who was working the drive-thru window when she was shot. Two men were arrested with the help of tips sent in to Crime Alert.
Light says the other murder has yet to be solved.
"The Gary Redner case always stands out in our minds, and it's a big, big thing to try to catch the culprit," he said.
It's a murder that has haunted many for 15 years. Crime Alert Berks is offering a six-figure sum for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of the grocery executive.
The organization plans to continue to offer rewards for tips that help solve crimes, with no plans of slowing down.
"Our biggest message to anyone out there is, 'If you see something, say something,'" Light said.
Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913 or texted to ALERTBERKS at 847411.