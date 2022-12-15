MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – Another group of children got the chance to do some holiday shopping with police officers Thursday, as Crime Alert Berks hosted its annual "Shop with a Cop" event.
Schools recommended 25 elementary students to shop at Boscov's in Muhlenberg Township. Each child received a $100 gift card to buy presents.
Santa stopped by to greet the kids as they shopped.
The chairman and CEO of Boscov's says the event is one of the happiest nights of the year.
"They're not shopping for themselves," said Jim Boscov. "They're shopping for their brothers and their mothers and their grandmothers, and they're very generous in the way they think."
United Way of Berks volunteers helped out with the gift-wrapping.