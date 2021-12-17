TILDEN TWP., Pa. - It’s an unfortunately common scene this week on I-78, a crash that results in the loss of life.
But what’s not common about the latest one? Criminal charges coming down for the driver - less than 24 hours after it happened.
“Intent in the homicide by vehicle situation is proving potentially gross negligence or recklessness and we’ve been able to establish that in this case from just some of the factors we’ve been able to determine early on in the investigation,” Berks County District Attorney John Adams said.
State police say 44-year-old Jamie Sanchez of Bridgeport, Connecticut, is also facing charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and receiving stolen property.
Sanchez suffered moderate injuries when the box truck he was driving drove into a stopped tractor trailer killing his passenger on I-78 near Route 61.
The D-A says Sanchez is familiar with police.
“While many of these cases take lengthy investigations to determine if charges are appropriate we were able to determine immediately,” Adams said.
Despite the serious charges that add another layer to this particular crash, state police are still urging people to be more cautious out on the roadways.
“I think if everybody does their part and pays attention then it’s not that bad a road to travel,” State Trooper David Beohm said.
That “Road,” I-78 has developed a reputation for being dangerous - and the frequency of recent crashes only serves to add to that, with three fatal crashes this week, as five people were killed in separate crashes on Tuesday and investigators continue to gather evidence in those crashes.
“I firmly believe that charges may be appropriate when we complete those investigations," Adams said. "We are not gonna make any decisions until the investigations are complete.”
Sanchez has been denied bail and will be taken into custody after being released from Reading Hospital.