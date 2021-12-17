READING, Pa. — The driver of a box truck that crashed on Interstate 78 in Berks County early Friday morning is facing criminal charges in connection with the crash, which killed his passenger.
The Pennsylvania State Police announced late Friday afternoon that charges of homicide by vehicle, possession of a prohibited firearm, and receiving stolen property have been filed against Jamie Sanchez, 44, of Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Sanchez suffered moderate injuries when the box truck he was driving struck the rear of a disabled tractor-trailer, which was parked alongside the highway, near the Route 61 interchange in Tilden Township, shortly before 5:30 a.m., according to the state police.
"I don't know what the person in the box truck was doing. It's a straight stretch of road," said Tpr. David Beohm, a public information officer for PSP's Reading-based Troop L. "The tractor-trailer was parked as far off the road as it could get."
Sanchez's passenger, whose name has not been released, died at the scene; the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
Sanchez will be committed to the Berks County Jail once he's released from Reading Hospital.
This was the third fatal crash on I-78 in Berks County this week. Five people were killed in separate crashes on Tuesday.