Taylor Swift has been honored with the likes of corn mazes and Christmas light displays. Now, a wheat field in Missouri has been transformed in tribute to the Berks County-born pop star.

Guided by GPS, Rob Stouffer, the owner of Missouri-based Precision Mazes, boarded a Bobcat and carefully carved out a design that features Swift's signature and likeness ahead of her concerts in nearby Kansas City this weekend.

"We kind of think this is the quintessential welcome to the Midwest and to the heartland," Stouffer told fellow CNN affiliate KMBC-TV. "We're just here to celebrate with the city and with the event. It really is Taylor Swift coming to town. It is a phenomenon, and we just want to play a small part in it."

Swift's Eras Tour will feature concerts at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

On Wednesday, Swift took to Twitter to announce the addition of 14 shows to the Europe leg of her tour in 2024.