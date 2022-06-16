Keystone Villa at Douglassville flag day

Honoring the stars and stripes, retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Keith Seiwell gets assistance from Mike Murphy with properly folding the American flag during the annual Flag Day ceremony at Keystone Villa at Douglassville.

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. - A group of residents from Keystone Villa at Douglassville could be seen seated in front of the flagpole for the annual Flag Day ceremony.

A small crowd of residents and guests turned out at Keystone Villa at Douglassville in recognition of Flag Day and the birthday of the U.S. Army.

Residents and guests gathered outside of the independent living building to honor the American flag and the birthday of the U.S. Army.

“Our Flag Day celebration becomes more meaningful each year. The celebration of our flag is a powerful reminder of the generations we serve at Keystone Villa and how our men and women fought for our country and stood by the flag. Our residents understand and embrace patriotism,” said Sue Seanor, the executive director for independent living at Keystone Villa at Douglassville.

Guest speaker retired Col. Keith Seiwell, a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and the CEO and founder of the General Carl Spaatz National USAAF Museum in Boyertown, addresses the crowd at Keystone Villa at Douglassville during its annual Flag Day ceremony. 

Guest speaker, retired Col. Keith Seiwell, a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and the CEO and founder of the General Carl Spaatz National USAAF Museum in Boyertown, addressed the group.

Keystone Villa residents Alice and Ed Specht donated the ceremony flag.

