EXETER TWP., Pa. — For the unofficial kickoff to summer, crowds were out enjoying the pools on the very first weekend they're open for summer.

"Days like this, this day and 4th of July, lots of people come out," said Jack Chamberlain, a lifeguard at the Antietam Pool in Exeter Township.

Chamberlain said it's his third summer lifeguarding: "It's a very nice summer job. I enjoy it very much!"

The Fleetwood Pool has seen its attendance increase after the Topton Pool closed last year.

"It's nice. They got a bunch of new people coming to this pool," said Noah Hermany, the pool's assistant manager.

Hermany said it's a great way for folks to spend the warm holiday weekend.

"We got a new basketball hoop this year," Hermany said. "The kids are having fun on the diving board, and the parents can kind of relax or they can go in the pool if they like."

Even if the water is a little cool, it didn't deter the younger crowd.