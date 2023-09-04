BERN TWP., Pa. - People hit the beach at Blue Marsh Lake this Labor Day, taking in the unofficial end of summer.

The smell of food filled the air. Justin Trimble came out from Lebanon with his family for the whole weekend.

"Kids just absolutely love it here," said Trimble.

"It feels great. I was in the water and I was swimming and I really loved it," said Ana Cadiez, who traveled from Reading.

What Cardiez said is a time to take a break from everything.

"I like fresh air. And it feels nice and sunny. It just feels great out," said Cadiez.

"The turnout is pretty strong for a Labor Day weekend," said Blue Marsh Lake Chief Ranger Jeff Piscanio.

Ranger Pisacanio said the parking lots were full as people travelled from around the area and beyond.

"A lot of our visitors come from anywhere from New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, out of state. A lot of folks from the Philadelphia area and, of course, Harrisburg and Lancaster," said Piscanio.

Rebecca Reppert told 69 News she has been coming to the lake for 40 years. She said she has been doing butterfly studies here this summer.

"It's a blessing and a joy. I love the breeze and the chance to have some time to read a book and relax one more day," said Reppert.

"It's really hot, to be honest," said Bradley Muir, who traveled from Wernersville

But the heat did not keep people away. Bradley Muir said he was down on the beach.

"It's exciting in many ways," said Muir.

It was a last-minute trip from Allentown for Mya Zubillaga. She made sure to get here early at 8 a.m.

"I haven't really done anything this summer, so I wanted to like end it with a good time," said Zubillaga.

The Chief Ranger said he wants to remind people who are not strong swimmers to wear a life jacket.