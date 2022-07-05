KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kathryn Disands held up her new quilt, a gift she just got for her birthday.

"I wanted to do something crafty for my birthday weekend so we came here," said Disands.

She is celebrating alongside family members, like Frank Planton, who was last at the Kutztown Folk Festival 43 years ago.

"My wife and I are actually thinking about coming back on Saturday for the auction," said Planton.

Inside the Quilt Barn, you will find quilts of all kinds. Quilt Director Cyndi Hershey said they have added some more machine ones this year.

"We have a nice balance I think of more contemporary modern quilts as well as traditional quilts," said Hershey.

Many of them were made within a 50-mile radius, but Hershey said people who have moved away from the area are mailing some in.

"I can tell you a lot of these are gonna take months to do, especially the ones that are labeled single needle," said Hershey.

It is detail Disands, who has quilted before, said is astounding.

"Come and see it while you can, it's just amazing. The work here is just jaw dropping," said Disands.

The Quilt Barn will be holding an auction this Saturday at noon. There is also going to be a raffle prize as well.

