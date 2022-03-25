SPRING TWP., Pa. | A viral cookie chain is opening its doors in Berks County. The grand opening is already proving to be a huge success.
When life gives you lemons, toss them aside and eat the cookies instead!
"Who is ready for Crumbl Cookies?" said Gavin Irwin, a young boy waiting in line.
The first Crumbl Cookies to hit the Berks County and Lehigh Valley area is officially open.
You'll find it's energetic storefront in the Broadcasting Square Shopping Center in Spring Township.
"I'm just excited because I want cookies," said John, an enthusiastic new customer.
John and Charlie say they were able to come on one condition.
"If we're good at our house and don't fight, we could go," said Charlie.
The store owner says people were camped outside with lawn chairs starting at 6 a.m. on Friday morning.
It's been the talk of the town, with a line out the door.
"This is a blessing for the community, we've had so many people come in saying this is something they've waited for a long time," said Andy Sullivan, store owner.
Its a sweet, simple concept.
You'll only find six flavors to choose from per week.
Four new ones are announced every Sunday, with sugar cookie and chocolate chip always in rotation and it's probably best it stays that way.
Sullivan says the excitement extends to his staff, too.
"We are blessed because we have a lot of colleges around here so we are staffed great. We were asked to hire over 50 people and we are right around 70. We haven't had any issues with staffing," he noted.
And it's a good thing, because they'll have their hands full the rest of the day.
"You get that warm fuzzy feeling when you eat chocolate," exclaimed Gavin.
A couple of things to note, however, this berks county location isn't the only location to be opening its doors across our area.
A Crumbl Cookies will be opening in the Easton area in about two months, and then Allentown in about four months.
If you're worried about getting here before closing, no need.
This location is open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, so there are plenty of cookies to go around.