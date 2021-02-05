READING, Pa. - Fear of a possible building collapse has prompted the evacuation of some homes in a south Reading neighborhood.
Emergency crews responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of Maple Street, between Chestnut and Spruce streets.
Initial reports were that the roof of 210 Maple Street collapsed and that its walls were appearing to give way.
As a precaution, officials evacuated the residents of several homes across the street. A nearby school gymnasium has been set up as a temporary shelter.
Several cars have also been removed.
This is the second time this week that the threat of a building's collapse forced the evacuation of nearby homes. The city has condemned five homes in the 500 block of Gordon Street because a vacant building behind them on Miltimore Street has started to crumble.