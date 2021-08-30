EXETER TWP., Pa. - Firefighters and police officers in Berks County waged a friendly battle with Cub Scouts.

Kids from Cub Scout Pack 333 and members of the Exeter police and fire departments were in the middle of a barrage of thousands of water balloons Sunday afternoon.

Police had their shields up, but the kids still got some good shots with the balloons and water guns.

Organizers say it's a fun way to build relationships between kids and first responders.

"Just as an end-of-summer hurrah, and to say that we support them and appreciate everything that they do for us," said Paul Conley, Cub Master.

Organizers are hoping to turn the water balloon fight into an annual tradition.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.