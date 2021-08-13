MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — After a year lost to COVID-19, RiverFest is set to make its long-awaited return to the banks of the Schuylkill River in Muhlenberg Township, and organizers are promising this year's event will be bigger and better than ever.
The three-day food and music festival in the township's Jim Dietrich Park is set to get underway at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. The activities on the first evening will be centered around the farmhouse, with music, beer, frozen drinks, and food vendors until 10 p.m.
The fun will continue from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, and from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.
A pair of stages will feature more than 30 musical acts over the three days, performing everything from bluegrass and jazz to classic rock and country. Check out RiverFest's Facebook page for the musical lineup, and be sure to take a lawn chair.
The assortment of food for sale will be just as varied as the music, with vendors that include Scott's Gyro Box, Norte Sur, Mad J's BBQ, Two Can Catering and Kettle Corn, Spuds, and Festival Island Noodles.
For those looking to reward their sweet tooth, never fear. Candy Ice Cream and Sweet Ride Ice Cream will be on hand.
The trail that follows a bend in the river will be lined with artisan crafters, direct-sale businesses, the Reading Racing Historical Society, and more.
The event will also feature a sanctioned quoiting tournament on Saturday and a pickle ball tournament on both Saturday and Sunday.