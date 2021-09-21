CUMRU TWP., Pa. – At Tuesday night's meeting, the Cumru Township Board of Commissioners accepted the resignation of one of its own.
C.E. "Chip" Bilger stepped down from his position, effective Oct. 1. Bilger had served as a commissioner for two years. He explained that his duties with the Western Berks Water Authority have grown and made it impossible to serve the Cumru board as well.
The commissioners voted for Scott Brady to replace Bilger. He will be sworn in at a special meeting Oct. 5.
New fire station
Fire Chief James Beane reported that a groundbreaking ceremony and first meeting was held Tuesday morning for the utility project associated with the construction of the new fire station.
"Hopefully, we'll start seeing the dirt move very soon," Beane said.
"I hope they use better shovels," Solicitor Mike Setley joked, referring to the groundbreaking ceremony.
East Point Drive
Doug Shinn asked the commissioners about the status of several items connected to road work to be done at the East Point Drive business center. Bob McNichol, public works superintendent, said that a 2-inch overlay would be put down by the end of October.
Also, at the Oct. 5 special meeting, the commissioners would vote on a speed limit — probably 25 miles per hour — and no-parking regulations for the even-numbered side of the street and the cul-de-sac at the end of the road.
Pension plans
The commissioners adopted a resolution for the police pension 2022 Minimum Municipal Obligation in the amount of $884,401. This amount is about $200,000 less than the 2021 MMO.
Also, the commissioners adopted a resolution for the non-uniformed 2022 MMO defined benefit portion of plan of $0, and the defined contribution portion of plan of $108,900.
Runaways found
Police Chief Madison Winchester told commissioners that officers found two runaway juveniles and one adult from Iowa Tuesday morning. The police separated the juveniles from the adult and secured living accommodations for them in Chester County until they can be picked up by their parents.