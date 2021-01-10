CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are on the hunt for two men who they say broke into an elderly resident's apartment and forced the victim to sit on a sofa while they stole cash.
Cumru Township police have released surveillance photos from the Tuesday, January 5 robbery at the Country Inn Motel in the 300 block of East Wyomissing Ave.
Investigators said the thieves got away with some cash. They were last seen pulling away in a dark sedan, but the make and model of the vehicle are not known.
The 77-year-old victim said the thieves appear to be in their 20s.
The two males were described as wearing dark hooded sweatshirts. One of the hooded sweatshirts had lighter colored sides and sleeves. Both were wearing dark colored pants. Both were wearing masks that covered most of their faces.
Anyone with information pertaining to this robbery incident or can identify either suspect is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County. Cash rewards are available up to $10,000 if the tip leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips may be submitted by either calling 1(877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or by using your mobile phone to text tips to 847411 and typing ALERTBERKS + your tip. Additional information may be found at alertberks.org.