CUMRU TWP., Pa - Shortly after 8:30am Tuesday, Cumru Township Police Department were dispatched to Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue for a robbery that just occurred.

According to police, two robbers entered the bank and one jumped over the front counter before both demanded money from employees.

The robbers took bank personnel to the vault area, where they stole an undisclosed amount of money and then fled in an unknown direction.

The robbers were described to police as male. One was average height and the other tall. Both were reported as having brown skin and wearing dark-colored, hooded jackets, dark pants and dark masks. One was wearing sneakers with white trim, while the other's were dark in color with dark trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumru Township Police Department at 610-777-9595.

If you prefer to stay anonymous, please contact Crime Alert Berks County at 1-877-373-9913.