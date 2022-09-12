CUMRU TWP., Pa. — The Cumru Township Planning Commission could make a big decision Monday night about a proposed distribution center that's sparked opposition near Flying Hills.

"We don't really feel that there should be a facility like this, that's located in a community of 3,500 people along a highway that is already dangerous," said Glenn Emery.

The $80 million, more than 700,000-square-foot Morgantown Logistics Center would be built on Route 10.

Among Emery's concerns are traffic because of vehicles coming and going. He said he would like PennDOT to do a traffic study on the surrounding area. He said the agency studied the location of the proposed project only once before, and that was for another company.

Emery said nearby residents have raised thousands of dollars and hired an attorney.

"I think that means the community is in support of this," Emery said. "We're going to need some more money. Let's face it, but we'll face that as it comes."

The Kansas City, Missouri-based developer, NorthPoint Development, held an open house in July, which the company said was to hear from the community about ways they can work together and be good partners.

According to the company, the project would create nearly 200 construction jobs and 300 more jobs once the distribution center is operational. It would also generate tax revenues of more than $237,000 once a tax abatement program runs out. The Berks County commissioners approved that program for the project in March.

The developer said the building would primarily be used for storage and consolidation of manufactured goods prior to distribution.

Emery said he and his neighbors have environmental concerns about the project as well as waivers he claimed NorthPoint is asking for. He added that he and his neighbors are not against distribution centers. He told 69 News that they do not feel this particular location would be good for such a facility.