CUMRU TWP., Pa. - A Cumru Township commissioner said he is very concerned about the safety of polling places in the township on Election Day.
Commissioner David Batdorf said Tuesday night he fears for the safety of residents, especially if anyone carries a firearm into a polling place.
Solicitor Michael Setley said because Pennsylvania is an open-carry state, law enforcement can’t stop people from carrying firearms unless they are going into the court house or a school.
Batdorf said he was hoping Police Chief Madison Winchester could come up with a safety plan for the polling places so that voters do not feel intimidated.
“It’s not up to us, but to the judge of elections,” Winchester said. “If there is a problem, then we are called.”
State law prevents law enforcement officials from being within 100 feet of a polling place.
“But we can show our presence without coming within the 100 feet,” Winchester said. “We just want to make sure everyone is safe and comfortable.”
Winchester said other police chiefs in the county have been talking about assigning more officers to the shifts on Nov. 3. Winchester said the township will most likely do the same.
In another matter, township resident Hank Mengel and one of his neighbors, questioned what can be done to stop Construction Masters Services, LLC from erecting a 10-foot-high fence around its property on Grings Hill Road.
Both residents said their residential properties are adjacent to the commercial property.
Mengel said he understands the fence will be topped with barbed wire and questioned if the business could be required to place a screen of trees in from of the fence.
Township manager Jeanne E. Johnston said the business is in the highway commercial zoning district where fences up to 12 feet high are permitted with no required setbacks.
“The area where there is an interface between residential and commercial are the most difficult,” Johnston said. “They are doing what they are allowed to do. Talk to them and see if they would be willing to plant buffer trees.”
“You best bet is diplomacy,” Setley advised.
In other news, the commissioners voted to reaffirm a previous approval for Manz Properties, LLC., to construct an office/warehouse building on the North Side of Philadelphia Avenue between Ridgeway Road and East Point Drive.
Johnston said the project was approved two years ago, but the developer allowed too much time to elapse before beginning construction.