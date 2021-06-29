CUMRU TWP., Pa. – Cumru's finances are in good shape — that's the conclusion Nick Bieber of Herbein & Company Inc. delivered to the township's board of commissioners at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
"Due to the pandemic last year, we had to reconstruct the entire budget in May and June," said Township Manager Jeanne Johnston. "I really appreciate the commissioners' help with this challenge."
Bieber said the revised budget revenues were $305,000 above estimate largely due to higher real estate tax collections. Expenses were $552,000 below estimate, Bieber said, mainly due to lower police salary expenses and lower public works and highway expenses while the COVID-19 pandemic limited work and travel.
The general fund showed a $250,000 decrease and ended the year with a balance slightly above $4,958,000 — enough to cover 50% of a year's operating expenses. The capital projects fund had a balance of $14,420,714 and the sewer fund balance was $12,807,815.
Thanks to outstanding returns in the stock market, Bieber noted, the police pension fund is 99% funded, while the non-uniformed pension is 82% funded. Both numbers far exceed guidelines for municipal pension funds.
Bieber also said the township can expect to receive about $1,600,000 from the American Rescue Act, of which $800,000 should be received in 2021.
Other business
Fire Chief James Beane reported that the fire department responded to a structural fire in the 100 block of Gold Street Tuesday morning. Three adults and one child were displaced, and the family dog was rescued.
Beane also reported that for the first time since 2009, the Federal Emergency Management Agency was planning to initiate fire station grant legislation. He recommended the township apply for funding even though the new Cumru Fire Station may be underway before the FEMA legislation is approved.
Township Engineer Joseph Rogosky, Great Valley Consultants, recommended, and the commissioners approved, the awarding of a $79,336.50 contract for 2021 road work to Asphalt Maintenance Solutions LLC, Emmaus.
The commissioners also voted to hire Patty Wylezik-Pfieffer for a new special projects/assistant secretary position. She will start work Wednesday, June 30.
Police Chief Madison Winchester reported the department made offers of employment to two unnamed police officers. They will begin training at the Reading Police Academy July 5.
Also, Public Works Director Robert McNichols received approval from the commissioners to extend offers of employment in his department to the two highest ranked candidates from the recent recruiting campaign.
In addition, the commissioners approved a resolution to support the America 250-year anniversary celebration, which will occur in 2026.