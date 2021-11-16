CUMRU TWP., Pa. – The East Pointe Drive parking saga inched closer to a resolution at Tuesday night's Cumru Township Board of Commissioners meeting.
Township Engineer Joseph Rogosky and Bob McNichols, superintendent of public works, presented a new parking plan for the street. It established three sections for parking on the east side of the road that would allow for up to 32 parking spaces. No parking would be allowed on the west side of the street.
"We erred on the side of caution," Rogosky said about drawing up the plan. "We tried to compromise as much as possible so at least we could allow some parking."
The plan was completed late in the afternoon so it was the first time that East Pointe property owners had a chance to review it.
"I don't know if it gives enough room," said attorney Elizabeth McGovern, representing property owner Doug Shinn, after reviewing the plan. "We're asking for a little more leniency to get trucks out."
After consultation with township Solicitor Michael Setley, the commissioners directed that a meeting be held on site with township officials and the property owners to see first hand if the township plan is acceptable to all parties.
Police detective earns plaudits
Cumru Chief of Police Madison Winchester made special mention of police detective Christopher Lis during his report. Lis has been attached to a special task force of the FBI in addition to his duties with Cumru.
While investigating a robbery at the First National Bank in the township, Lis was able to connect the robbery to multiple bank robberies across several states.
In addition, after a lengthy investigation into a local fraud case, Lis was able to bring charges against more than 40 people involved in similar frauds in the mid-Atlantic states.
"They call him bulldog in the department," Winchester commented.
Other business
The commissioners granted a waiver of land development for an expanded showroom at Seidel Hyundai to replace a request for a car wash facility.
In response to a request from Fire Chief James Beane, the commissioners authorized payment of $59,250 for the upfitting of a new Jeep fire emergency vehicle and ordered the chassis at a cost of $53,144. The Jeep replaces one purchased in 1982.
Commissioner Ruth O'Leary said she would like to see $100,000 paid into the non-uniformed employees' pension to help reduce unfunded liabilities over $600,000. After discussion, the commissioners agreed to pay $2,200 per employee in the plan in 2022, which works out roughly to $100,000.
A waiver of land development for outdoor retail sales and office relocation for Wyomissing Structures at 2280 Lancaster Pike was granted by the commissioners subject to certain conditions.
The commissioners also approved an application for a payment in the amount of $473,831.50 to AMS Construction, and finally, they noted that leaf collection ends Dec. 10.