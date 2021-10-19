CUMRU TWP., Pa. – The East Pointe Drive parking dilemma in Cumru Township again challenged commissioners at their voting meeting Tuesday night.
At issue is whether the township will allow on-street parking in the industrial park and where it will be.
New Castle Lawn and Landscape has outgrown the limitations of the parking lot at its property at 3 East Pointe Drive, said co-owner Brad Stephenson. During its busy seasons in spring, summer and fall, seasonal employees are forced to park on the narrow, 31-foot-wide street. However, as an industrial park roadway, no parking is allowed.
Further, The Water Guy, also located in the industrial park, has large trucks entering and leaving throughout the day, said Doug Shinn, owner. He explained that trucks have trouble entering and leaving the parking lot when cars are parked on the street near the driveways.
Stephenson said of New Castle, "The company will be forced to move if there is no on-street parking for our employees."
Shinn commissioned McCarthy Engineering to study the issue as it relates to his business, which manufactures bottled spring, distilled and purified water.
In an email to the township, Jim McCarthy stated that there is an area on the east side of the street where it would be marginally possible to have a potential 225 feet of on-street parking for approximately 11 passenger cars.
However, McCarthy stated: "In summation, we feel that due to the roadway geometry and existing driveways, that the addition of on-street parking would create additional vehicle conflicts and increase the potential for vehicular and pedestrian accidents."
Commission President William Miller said, "I'd really like to find a compromise here."
Business owners were amenable to that approach. Miller instructed Joe Rogosky, township engineer, to work with McCarthy find a way to pick up 20 parking spaces on the east side of East Pointe Drive and bring their plan to the next commissioners' meeting.
Other highlights
The commissioners gave final approval to Daniel P. Miller and Cindy L. Miller, 2184 Welsh Road, Mohnton, subject to the execution of a shared driveway easement, to subdivide the property into three residential lots, one with an existing house and two new lots.
A resolution for the distribution of state aid for pensions was adopted that awards $211,083.43 to the police pension plan and $158,310.33 to the non-uniformed pension plan.
The commissioners authorized the purchase of a sewer right-of-way machine in the amount of $24,064 using the sewer operations equipment capital fund and the transfer of up to $15,000 from other funds.
Also, the board authorized payment of $21,930.00 as an emergency project to Barwis Construction LLC, Birdsboro, for the repair of right-of-way behind 1228 Cedar Top Road.
The commissioners voted to opt into the opioid lawsuit brought by the Pennsylvania and other states' attorneys general against Johnson & Johnson, which has been settled for $26 billion.
Also, the board approved payment of $79,691.22 to AMS Construction for completion of the friction course of the 2021 roadwork project.
In addition, a $2,000 contribution was approved for a joint project with Brecknock Township to study road signs at the intersection of Maple Grove Road and Imperial Drive.