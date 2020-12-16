CUMRU TWP., Pa. – The Cumru Township Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night adopted a 2021 budget that will keep taxes at the same rate as this year.
The tax rate for the purpose of the general budget will remain at 4.645 mills.
That rate combines with the following existing assessments: 0.27 mills for the ambulance tax; 1.23 mills for the fire tax; and 0.335 mills for the debt service tax.
All combined, the total tax rate will remain at 6.48 mills.
That means the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 will continue to have an annual property tax bill of $648.
The commissioners did, however, approve a slight increase in the 2021 refuse fee.
Beginning Jan. 1, residents will pay $220 for a residence with two or more adults and $198 for a residence with single adult.
Township Manager Jeanne E. Johnston said the rates equal a 4.25% increase.
Residents currently pay $210 for two or more adults and $190 for a single adult.
In other news, the commissioners approved an inter-municipal transfer of a liquor license from Centerport Borough to the township.
The liquor license transfer was requested by the Heritage Campus Opco LLC, which owns The Heritage of Green Hills on Tranquility Lane in Shillington.
The license will allow the senior living facility to sell alcoholic beverages to its residents in its existing bar and restaurant.
In another matter, the commissioners extended its existing COVID-19 emergency declaration until Feb. 28, which gives the township manager the authority to continue to act on behalf of the board of commissioners during the pandemic.
The extension is consistent with the 90-day extension of the state’s emergency declaration.