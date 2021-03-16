CUMRU TWP., Pa. – The Cumru Township Board of Commissioners learned Tuesday night the township has been allocated $1.53 million from the latest federal stimulus package known as the American Rescue Plan Act.
Township manager Jeanne E. Johnston said all municipalities are receiving money based on population.
Boroughs and townships in Berks County are expected to receive a combined total close to $33 million.
Johnston said the funds are meant to be used for projects which might have been deferred because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is great timing because we have just advertised for bids for a major water and sewer project," she said. “We should have no problem justifying the use of these funds for this project. This will free up capital money to be used for other projects."
The township is planning to replace an outdated water and sewer system at the municipal campus to pave the way for the future construction of a new fire station.
Flashing traffic signals upgrade
In another matter, Chief of Police Madison Winchester reported he has been in talks with the Governor Mifflin School District to upgrade two flashing traffic signals on Route 724 and add another on New Castle Drive, for the benefit of Cumru Elementary School. The upgrade is expected to cost $27,200.
"That's a large amount of money," Winchester said, "but there are benefits to upgrading, including remote operations to allow us to put them on the correct schedule to meet the needs of the school."
Engineer Joseph Rogosky said the project will cost another $2,500 in engineering costs because a plan for the proposed modifications has to be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Commissioner Chip Bilger said he was also on the Zoom call with school officials and made it clear that the district should be financially responsible for the project.
Winchester said the township will have to negotiate the terms with the district.
Police promotions
Also Tuesday, the commissioners voted to approve the promotions of Officer Brett Kolk to detective and Officer Kyle Vincelli to sergeant, effective March 29.