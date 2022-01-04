MOHNTON, Pa. - Police in Mohnton are investigating a shots fired incident in the parking lot of the Viva Mexico Sports Bar.
It happened on Dec 31, around 2:00 a.m. at the restaurant on Lancaster Pike in Cumru Township.
Cumru Township Police were dispatched to the Viva Mexico Sports Bar & Grill after receiving information that several males were arguing in the parking lot and threatening to pull out guns.
It was reported that one man brandished a handgun and that two groups of men separated to the opposite sides of the parking lot.
Police say at least one shot was fired from the Auto Zone parking lot, located on the north side of the sports bar.
No one was injured during the altercation.
The involved vehicles were described as being one red and one white vehicle. Both vehicles fled the lot in opposite directions on Lancaster Pike.
Cumru Township Police say they recovered ballistic evidence from the scene and are continuing in investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 610-777-9595.
Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Alert Berks County at 1-877-373-9913.