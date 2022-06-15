CUMRU TWP., Pa. – A site previously eyed for a warehouse by a mail marketing company now is the planned site for an even larger distribution center warehouse.
Cumru Township Planning Commission this month reviewed preliminary plans for NorthPoint-Morgantown Commerce Center, an $80 million, 738,720-square-foot warehouse to be built on 75.2 acres at Morgantown Road (State Route 10) and Freemansville Road.
The plans say the building would primarily be for storage and consolidation of manufactured goods prior to distribution – though they also say there would be “some limited assembly and repackaging.”
The plans don’t identify a tenant, and none was revealed at a June 6 planning commission hearing.
A second hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 1.
NorthPoint is a Kansas City, MO.-based national development company.
The site previously was eyed for a 650,000-square-foot warehouse costing $49 million to $55 million for Mail Shark, a direct-mail marketing company that develops direct mail solutions for pizza shops, auto repair shops, dental practices and more.
The new plan is different from the Mail Shark proposal, according to township Planning Commission Secretary Patricia Wylezik-Pfeiffer.
The new plans were submitted to the township on May 13.
The site is surrounded by 174.38 acres west of Valley Storm Road and 171.577 acres east of Morgantown Road, west of Valley Storm Road and south of Philadelphia Avenue.
All of it is undeveloped land.
But it is across the intersection from the Flying Hills community, and several residents of that community were at the June 6 planning commission meeting.
In a May 12 letter to the township, the new developers said Mail Shark did a development transportation impact study for the site in August 2020 that was approved by the state Transportation Department.
That study said Mail Shark would have generated 1,491 new vehicles – or 2,982 new vehicle trips – per day.
The new developers say the new project would develop fewer – about 1,034 vehicles per day. That breaks down to 163 truck trips and 871 passenger vehicle trips.
The new plan “anticipates to generate significantly less trips,” and so it says no modification of the study is needed.
The plans show the warehouse would have more than 160 truck docks and 183 parking spaces for trailers.
There would be 1,164 employee parking spaces. Township ordinances now require a space for every two employees, though the plans say the “number of employees is unknown at this time.”
Plans show the warehouse surrounded by parking, with a retaining wall being built on the Valley Stream Road side.
There would be alterations to Route 10, including installing an auxiliary lane into the site.
Site design plans show that developers would build a road to the site, which would have public sewer and water. There also would be improvements to Route 3003 near the site.
Work already is being done to the intersection of State Route 10 and Freemansburg Road to add a traffic light and widen the crossroads. The township’s Wylezik-Pfeiffer said that work was a collaboration between Cumru and the Mail Shark developers.
Plans also show parking lot islands that would include planting of shrubs, four large infiltration basins built to hold runoff from the site; and work to move a cell tower now on the site to an off-site location.
In March, Berks County commissioners approved a tax abatement program for the proposed warehouse. The Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program, or LERTA, lets taxing entities accept a gradual 10-year tax abatement on any new improvements.
Commissioners Chairman Christian Y. Leinbach said then that the proposed development was expected to create 360 jobs and will bring in at least $1.5 million in new tax revenue to the county over the next decade.
In February, Cumru Township commissioners and the Governor Mifflin School Board approved the LERTA for the proposed development.