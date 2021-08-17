CUMRU TWP., Pa. – A 10-year veteran of the Cumru Township police force was officially made sergeant at Tuesday night's meeting of the board of commissioners.
Police Officer Kyle Vincelli was sworn in by Jeanne Johnston, township manager.
Chief of Police Madison Winchester noted that during his 10 years on the force, Vincelli had previously served as a field training officer. He is a graduate of Bloomsburg University and was a member of the wrestling team.
In other news, resident Rusty Hoover reported to the commissioners that Tower Direct, one of the township's emergency medical services providers, recently failed to respond to a call for a patient who was suffering respiratory distress because its staff were busy on a transport call.
Hoover blamed the incident on the fact that Tower Direct is a "non-community based EMS" and does not share the goals of the township.
Scott Dunbar, manager of Tower Direct, was at the meeting to give the monthly ambulance report. He said this was the first time he heard of the incident and promised to look into it to give a full report to Hoover and the commissioners.
Also, Dunbar said Tower Direct responded to 169 incidents in July. The average time to arrive at the scene was six minutes and 11 seconds. The average time on the scene was 16 minutes and 41 seconds.
Winchester updated the commissioners about the estimated $3 million series of burglaries at the Titus Station. Investigators have identified two suspects. Winchester expects charges to be filed, perhaps in federal court.
In addition, the police chief reported 66 cases of fraud in July connected to the unemployment insurance cases that are occurring across the country.
Johnston reported that, according to the 2020 Census, the township grew at a rate of 3.1% in the past decade from 15,147 to 15,619 residents. Johnston noted that this was "typical growth over the last three censuses."
At the request of Johnston and Great Valley Consulting, the commissioners approved a pre-application for a Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Grant of $1.2 million to address flooding at Museum Road and Lancaster Avenue.
Also, the commissioners approved payments in the amount of $156,303 and $325,294 to C.E. Ankiewicz Construction and Excavation, Mountain Top, for work on the High Boulevard sewer replacement project.
The commissioners approved an additional payment in the amount of $12,686.90 for work on the Matz Track on Old Lancaster Pike due to the commissioners' request to dig the sewer deeper than approved on the original plan.
Finally, because of expected lead times for receiving new work trucks reaching the fourth quarter of 2022, the commissioners approved the preparation of a request to order vehicles to be completed as soon as possible.