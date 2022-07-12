CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Developers of a proposed distribution center warehouse off Route 10 in Cumru Township took their plans directly to township residents Tuesday, but many who attended the open house seemed to challenge the idea or oppose it.
Hundreds of people, some with signs reading “No Route 10 Warehouse,” flowed in and out of Berks Nature Center for the three-hour event regarding the $80 million, 738,720-square-foot Morgantown Logistics Center warehouse.
There was no formal presentation, but a dozen placards gave details about the project, and representatives of NorthPoint listened and responded to attendees.
One placard labeled the project as “Building 1.”
The project is proposed for 75.2 acres at Morgantown Road (State Route 10) and Freemansville Road.
Tom Williams, development manager for NorthPoint Development, a Kansas City, MO.-based national development company proposing the warehouse, said the purpose of the open house was to “hear from the community; listen to the community and citizens and ways we can work with the community and to be good partners.”
“We’re a long-term partner,” Williams said. “And what the community feels is important to us.”
Those placards presented details such as the project representing a more-than-$115 million investment, creating 197 construction jobs and 197 jobs once operational, and annual tax revenues of more than $237,000 once a tax abatement program county commissioners approved for the project in March runs out.
The Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program, or LERTA, lets taxing entities accept a gradual 10-year tax abatement on any new improvements.
Williams told some residents that despite the tax benefits to the county, it had no part in attracting the project to the site. He said the company found the site through real estate brokers and the private seller.
Williams said the site was attractive because it already had planning and zoning approvals for an earlier, smaller project proposed by Mail Shark, a direct-mail marketing company that develops direct mail solutions for pizza shops, auto repair shops, dental practices and more.
NorthPoint’s new plan for the site was submitted on May 13.
The plan says the building would primarily be for storage and consolidation of manufactured goods prior to distribution, though they also say there would be “some limited assembly and repackaging.”
At the open house, the company showed a proposed interior of stacks of pallets filled with inventory.
Williams said there are no established or prospective clients for the warehouse. He said the size and many of the details of the project are “dictated by the site. With the help of civil engineers, we were able to determine this footprint made the most sense.”
But that didn’t mollify Robert D. Mertz, 86, who said it “doesn’t make sense to destroy all of that” area if NorthPoint doesn’t have a tenant. Mertz said there are warehouses “all over the place. They’re spreading like poison ivy.”
Mertz said his home is “right along the borderline” of the site, and he’s concerned about noise, traffic problems and having trucks “all along” the road at his home. He said the warehouse would devalue his property.
“I don’t think it’s fair,” he said. He said warehouse builders see there is money to be made, but “people around that place will get the short end of the stick.”
Resident Rick Wolf, who for 37 years was a Governor Mifflin School District administrator, said the site is just wrong for a warehouse.
It would be built in an area that, including Flying Hills community and surrounding communities, is home to 25% of Cumru Township’s population.
“They’re putting a facility like this in the most concentrated area of the township,” Wolf said.
He said there are better sites for such a warehouse - for example, at the former Giant shopping center or the former Kmart center, both of which he said have immediate access to highways.
Wolf said he blames elected officials for the choice of the site. He noted that when Mail Shark proposed its warehouse, Berks County Planning Commission went on record as saying it was a bad idea to change the site’s zoning to Light Industrial.
“Why didn’t officials suggest other sites?” Wolf said. “It seems like it hasn’t been thought out. Valuable insight from the county is being ignored. The change to light industrial was in conflict with the township’s plan” for development.
“The issue is not with NorthPoint,” he said. “It’s with the people we elected to represent us.”
Resident Glenn Emery said he was concerned about area roads with heavy traffic of 18-wheel tractor-trailers.
NorthPoint’s plans show the warehouse would have more than 160 truck docks and 183 parking spaces for trailers. The plans also show 1,164 employee parking spaces.
Like Wolf, Emery said the area has the township’s largest residential concentration – about 3,500 people, “and everybody uses these roads.”
“The intersection of Route 10 and 724 already is a zoo,” he said.
Route 724 is a windy road that travels along a river, making it extra dangerous. Vehicles are required to climb steep hills to get to the site. Other routes would include dangerous intersections, he said.
The township Planning Commission accepted NorthPoint’s plans for review at a June 6 meeting.
A second hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 1.