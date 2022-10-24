Trash truck in Reading
READING, Pa. – Curbside waste collection will cost a bit more in Reading next year.

City Council approved an ordinance Monday night to amend the solid waste collection fee by 3% in 2023. 

The total cost for residents will rise to $340 from $330. That includes solid waste; recycling; the annual "clean city" surcharge for yard waste, tires and electronics collection; and the annual administrative fee. 

Finance Director Jamar Kelly said the increase in the solid waste collection fee corresponds to a 3% annual increase in the contract with Republic Services.

He said there are 3% contractual increases built into the contract for every year of the five-year contract.

Councilwoman Melissa Ventura questioned the need for the increase.
 
Kelly said the city was fortunate to have negotiated the contract with Republic with a cap of 3% annual increases.
 
Other councilmembers echoed Kelly's thoughts, saying the increase is minimal when considering the costs of inflation.
 
Council President Johnny Cepeda-Freytiz asked that the city be clear in communicating the increase to residents. Kelly said he can have the Reading Area Water Authority place a notice in next month's billing. The solid waste and recycling fees are charged through the RAWA bills.

The contract with Republic expires at the end of 2026.

