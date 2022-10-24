READING, Pa. – Curbside waste collection will cost a bit more in Reading next year.
City Council approved an ordinance Monday night to amend the solid waste collection fee by 3% in 2023.
The total cost for residents will rise to $340 from $330. That includes solid waste; recycling; the annual "clean city" surcharge for yard waste, tires and electronics collection; and the annual administrative fee.
Finance Director Jamar Kelly said the increase in the solid waste collection fee corresponds to a 3% annual increase in the contract with Republic Services.
He said there are 3% contractual increases built into the contract for every year of the five-year contract.
The contract with Republic expires at the end of 2026.