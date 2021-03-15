READING, Pa. - Customers Bank is helping high school students in Berks County get a jumpstart on their college education.
The bank has donated $20,000 to Reading Area Community College to create scholarships for dual-enrollment high school students earning early college credits.
Upon their graduation from high school, the students can transfer those credits to one of several colleges and universities with which RACC has developed a relationship, including Alvernia, Kutztown, Millersville, Penn State, and Temple universities and Albright College.
"Since 1995, more than 6,200 high school students have participated in our dual enrollment program, earning over 49,000 transferrable college credits," said Susan Looney, RACC's president. "Approximately 82% of students who complete at least one dual enrollment course with us go directly on to college."
Sixteen Berks County high schools are currently enrolled in the program. RACC said the program saves the students time and money by earning both high school and college credits simultaneously.