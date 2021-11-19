WEST READING, Pa. — West Reading-based Customers Bank donated $32,000 on Friday to the borough to fund a body camera program for police officers.
"We were approached by the borough of West Reading to see if we'd be interested in doing a partial sponsorship on this, and it was an easy yes," said Timothy Romig, a Customers Bank executive.
"This is such a generous gift, and it's really important," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "It brings about a lot of assistance in our prosecutions of individuals charged with a crime, but it also brings about integrity."
Borough officials said West Reading police Chief Glenn Granitz stressed the importance of launching a body camera program, saying it's a critical tool for increasing safety and public confidence.
"I think any police agency would benefit from the use of body-worn cameras," Granitz said. "It increases transparency and also increases our effectiveness."
All of West Reading's officers will be outfitted with the Bluetooth body cameras sometime in the next several months.
"The officer will have the ability to turn it on," Granitz said. "There will also be some lead time that if an incident happens and an officer is unable to turn it on that we'll be able to go back and get video."
The chief initially requested the borough council budget funds for purchasing the body camera technology in 2022, when he took the role in June.
Granitz, who will resign from the force on Dec. 13, said the donation takes that burden off the borough. He added that leaving West Reading was not an easy choice.
"It was a very hard decision; I absolutely love West Reading, and my family and I will be no strangers to Penn Avenue," he said, "but I received a generous offer from the gaming industry and it was just too good to pass up, unfortunately."