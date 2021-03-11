From left: Richard Ehst, president and CEO of Customers Bank; Dr. Rudy Ruth, executive director of Alvernia University's Holleran Center for Community and Global Engagement; Thomas Minick, vice president for institutional advancement; Dr. Jennifer Murray, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning for the Reading School District; Dr. April Halligan-Rostek, principal of Millmont Elementary School; John R. Loyack, president of Alvernia University; Laura Cordero, Reading Youth Initiative program manager; and AnNette Hines, director of cultural advancement for Customers Bank