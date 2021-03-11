READING, Pa. - Some students in the Reading School District can bank on their success in education, thanks to one local company's ongoing support of an after-school program.
Customers Bank has contributed $150,000 to Alvernia University's Reading Youth Initiative, which aims to enhance the academic progress of students through enrichment, mentoring, and support for healthy choices.
The program, offered through the Holleran Center for Community and Global Engagement, provides annual summer camps, afterschool mentoring, and a variety of cultural and educational activities and field trips.
"Helping students gain access to better educational opportunities and afterschool programs helps prepare them for continuing their education, so they are able to enter the workforce and provide meaningful contributions back to their communities," said Richard Ehst, Customer Bank's president and chief executive officer.
Since the program began at the St. Peter School in 2006, the Reading Youth Initiative has provided enrichment and literacy services to more than 1,100 students. It has since been expanded to the city's Millmont and Tyson-Schoener elementary schools.
The program's leaders say Customer Bank's funding will allow them to expand services to children during the school year and in the summer and hire professional staff for ongoing support.
"Customers Bank's continued support affords Alvernia the opportunity to partner with the Reading School District through impactful student focused programming," said Dr. Rudy Ruth, the Holleran Center's executive director.
Customers Bank funds the Alvernia initiative as part of the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program.