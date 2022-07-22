MALVERN, Pa. - Customers Bank announced Friday it will close five branches in southeastern Pennsylvania, including two in Berks County and one in Bucks County, as its customers move to mobile and online banking.
The move is part of an overall strategy of continued national expansion that may include additional branches in new markets in the future, Customers said in a news release.
The affected branches are at 1 Hearthstone Court, Exeter Township; at 350 E. Bellevue Ave., Muhlenberg Township; at Route 413 and Doublewoods Road, Langhorne; at 3557 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, Delaware County; and 153 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, Chester County.
The closings are expected to take place in late October and early November. Accounts from those branches will be transferred to other branches in the region, the bank said.
“We value our clients in these communities and hope to retain their business through digital and online banking, and other regional offices and branches,” Customers Bank President & CEO Sam Sidhu said.
“The truth of the matter is more and more clients have moved to mobile and online banking, making physical branches less necessary and more expensive. This consolidation provides wider services to a greater number of clients both on a local and on a national basis.
“As we become more deeply integrated in the global digital financial services ecosystem, brick-and-mortar banking operations have become and will continue to be less important to our customers. By redeploying our investment in emerging technologies and leading-edge financial platforms, we increase customer service and shareholder value simultaneously.”
Sidhu said Customers Bank employees displaced by the closings will be able to apply for open positions internally during the transition. Those unable to transition to a new role “will be compensated based on their position and tenure and will be offered career transition support,” the bank said.
“The people who work for us in these branches were part of the success story that brought us to a place where we can take advantage of new opportunities,” he said. “Customers Bank will work with these team members to minimize the impact by providing the appropriate level of financial and job assistance. We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to the company."
Sidhu also said he wanted Southeastern Pennsylvania government and community leaders and residents of Southeastern Pennsylvania to know Customers Bank, headquartered near Malvern, is “consolidating branches but not leaving these communities.”
“We just invested in a new Innovation and Technology Center near Malvern, PA, and we will continue to maintain many offices in the region,” he said.
Customers Bank is a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp Inc., a bank holding company in West Reading.
Over the past two years, Customers Bank has opened non-branch offices in Wilmington, NC; Harrisburg, PA; Orlando, FL; and Dallas, TX; and rebooted its Chicago, IL operation.
The bank continues to maintain branches and offices across Southeastern PA; Hamilton, NJ; and Rye Brook, NY; and non-branch offices in Manhattan; Providence, RI; Boston, MA; and Portsmouth, NH.