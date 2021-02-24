READING, Pa. - A CVS pharmacy in Berks County is among six across Pennsylvania that will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday.
Online scheduling of appointments began Wednesday, and all available slots were booked before noon, so the company declined to reveal the pharmacy's specific location, saying only that it is in Reading, where CVS has three stores.
The other Pennsylvania stores administering the vaccine are in Chambersburg, Enola, New Kensington, West Chester, and York.
The company said the expansion of its vaccination program to Pennsylvania and five other states was made possible because of the additional vaccines it received through the federal government's retail pharmacy program.
CVS said, starting Thursday, it will have 570,000 doses available in 17 states. The pharmacy chain was originally given 250,000 doses when it rolled out the program in 11 states on Feb. 12.
"Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals," said Karen S. Lynch, CVS Health's president and chief executive officer. "We're also making significant progress in reaching vulnerable communities, which will continue to be an essential part of our vaccination effort."
CVS said it can administer between 20 and 25 million shots per month, with more states being added to the program as the supply of vaccines increases.
When more appointments become available, CVS said they can be scheduled on its website or mobile app. Those without online access, can contact call customer service at 1-800-746-7287.