READING, Pa. – As tensions rise in Ukraine, the U.S. government is on high alert for the possibility of the conflict spilling over into cyberspace. The fear is potential Russian ransomware attacks.
"Russia has invaded Ukraine, we're trying to stand in the way politically," said Eric Robuck, CEO of The Valander Group, a cybersecurity firm in Reading. "Of course, they're not going to like that, so they're going to do everything they can to disrupt our infrastructure."
Robuck says while the risk of Russian cyberattacks is high right now, we should be protecting our cybersecurity at all times.
"You have to take care of your cybersecurity hygiene — your passwords, understanding emails," Robuck said. "For a company, understanding IP addresses, who's coming, who's going."
For those businesses, Robuck says it's critical to monitor network traffic.
"Try to find blacklisted IP addresses or try to see if somebody's in there that shouldn't be in there," Robuck suggested.
As for the current situation, the Department of Homeland security says we should have our shields up.
"Worst case scenario, if they attack our infrastructure," Robuck said, "of course they would try to take down our power grids, they would try to interrupt our gas service."
Robuck says Russian intelligence agents are highly skilled and have time on their side. He says they'll hack into a network and just sit and wait, collecting data until it's time to strike.
"We have to be ready to protect ourselves and our infrastructures all the time," Robuck advised.