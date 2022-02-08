READING, Pa. -- Valander Group CEO Eric Robuck says there are two key things to keep in mind to stay safe online.
"The first is you always want to be encrypted. What that means is if someone is watching you and what you're doing, you're data is scrambled rather than just plain text," said Eric Robuck, Valander Group's CEO
You can make sure you're encrypted by finding a lock in the upper left corner of the address bar, or by seeing the letters H-T-T-P-S.
If you don't have https, don't put any personal information in," Robuck said.
That's because someone could be watching.
Robuck says you should also have a strong password.
"Don't make it something you can remember. Don't make it your dog's name or your spouse's name or your kid's name," Robuck said.
Instead, he has another recommendation.
"A strong password for me is at least 15 characters long, using all the character sets, upper, lower, special and number. and it be random," he said.
He says the easiest way to make it random is by using a password manager.
"What I want you to remember is when you put a password into a program, that's not stored on your device, it's not stored on your machine," he said.
And if there's a breach, someone can take that password and guess other ones.
"You have to be very careful on what sites you join, what sites you go to, what sites you put your information in," he said.
Robuck suggests doing a search of the company.
And just because if may look reputable
"doesn't mean they have good cybersecurity posture," Robuck said.