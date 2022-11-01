READING, Pa. — Eight people are facing criminal charges in what Berks County's district attorney described as a scheme to smuggle drugs into the county jail.

Authorities announced Tuesday the results of their investigation, which began in mid-April, when jail officials said they became aware that several inmates were involved in the drug-smuggling operation.

Initial information indicated that at least four packages containing Suboxone strips, marijuana, and other illegal contraband had been received by inmates and that a fifth package disguised as legal mail was on its way to the jail, officials said.

On April 21, BCJ officials said they seized a manila envelope stamped "Attorney/Client" privilege with the return address of a local attorney's office. The envelope actually contained approximately an inch thick of paper with a hollowed-out space that concealed more than 60 Suboxone strips, officials said.

The discovery prompted the jail to lock down the cell block where the package was headed and conduct a search of all inmates and their cells. That search, officials said, turned up additional evidence, including used Suboxone strips and a vape pen, and indicated several of the inmates' involvement.

In the months that followed, detectives with the DA's office said they reviewed thousands of inmate audio and video communications that were recorded by the jail in March and April.

As a result, detectives said they identified the inmates involved in the drug-smuggling operation Brian Oliver, Bryan Williams, Thomas Reimert, and Andre Keyes. Those inmates, they said, were working with people outside the prison, identified as Ashley Pilozo, Brittany Moyer, Hazel Velasquez and David Marshall.

"I will be requesting consecutive sentences for all defendants committing these crimes while incarcerated in our county jail," District Attorney John Adams said in a news release. "If they cannot observe the law while incarcerated and respect our criminal justice system, then they should receive lengthy periods of incarceration to preserve the integrity and security of our jail system."

Investigators said they learned that Pilozo, Moyer and Velasquez would obtain the Suboxone strips from heroin addicts, clinics, and drug dealers. They added that Marshall, who at the time was a resident of the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in South Heidelberg Township, was contacted by Reimert to obtain Suboxone strips. Marshall would then deliver the strips to Pilozo.

Suboxone is a drug used by addicts to relieve the symptoms of opiate withdrawal but can also be abused to create a "high," officials said.

Those involved would also obtain marijuana vape pens from marijuana dispensaries as well as through people who possess a medical marijuana card, officials said.

Detectives said they also learned from the jail's recordings that Oliver, Williams and Keyes instructed Pilozo, Moyer, and Velasquez on how to create and disguise envelopes as legal mail to avoid detection by jail officials. Pilozo, they added, would then mail the packages to the inmates at the jail.

Investigators said the recordings also revealed that Brittany Moyer was involved in the illegal straw purchase of guns for and at the direction of inmate Bryan Williams. They said they determined that she had bought three firearms for Williams since December 2020.

Detectives provided the following information about the suspects' names and charges: