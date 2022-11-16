READING, Pa. — A Berks County man is facing felony charges for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child.

Ryan G. Blew surrendered Wednesday to detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office on felony charges of unlawful contact with a minor, child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.

On multiple occasions, Blew, 24, of Sinking Spring, sent photos of his exposed genitals via Snapchat to a 15-year-old boy he had met several years earlier, the detectives said in a news release announcing the suspect's arrest.

The boy also accused Blew of touching his genitals on one occasion, but the detectives said Blew denied ever touching the boy inappropriately. They said Blew did admit that he "may have" once or twice shared photos of his exposed genitals with the boy.

A forensic examination of Blew's cell phone confirmed communications between him and the boy, according to the detectives, who said they also found a video depicting an unknown, underage boy engaged in a sexual act.

Blew was freed Wednesday on $50,000 unsecured bail, according to court documents.