BETHEL TWP., Pa. — The father of a man who had been seeking elected office in Berks County stands accused of violating Pennsylvania's election law on behalf of his son's campaign.
In the weeks leading up to the primary election on May 18, Mark Hassler sent postcards through Vista Print to voters in Bethel Township, according to the district attorney's office.
Hassler's son, Thomas Hassler, was seeking the Republican nomination in the race for township supervisor against Robbi Lane.
Officials said the postcards sent by Mark Hassler called Lane untruthful and asked the township's voters not to vote for her.
Mark Hassler later admitted to detectives that he designed and paid for the mailers, according to court documents.
Officials said the postcards violated the state's election code because they failed to identify who paid for them. Hassler was charged with a misdemeanor. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22.
Lane is facing Democrat David Younker in the general election on Nov. 2.