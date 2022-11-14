EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities do not believe foul play was involved in the death of a person found at a trash facility in Berks County.

The body was found Saturday morning in a waste pile at one of J.P. Mascaro's facilities in Exeter Township, according to District Attorney John Adams.

The person has ties to Kutztown University. KU officials aid the person had jumped into a dumpster somewhere in Kutztown's downtown area.

Adams said he expects to release more information later Monday, but stressed that investigators do not believe foul play was involved.

The person's name has not yet been released.

The news comes after a concerning weekend at Kutztown University, where a Reading teen was shot dead in off-campus housing. Then, there was the report of a man with a weapon near campus.

Diego Velazquez, 18, died after the shooting around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, during a party in an apartment at Advantage Point, adjacent to campus, the police said. Velazquez was not a student.

About 24 hours later, at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the university police issued a warning of a man with a weapon near the school's entrance.

Authorities did not say if those two events are connected, or if there have been any arrests.