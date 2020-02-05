LAURELDALE, Pa. - The ongoing investigation of gunfire that wounded a man in Laureldale over the weekend has identified a different person as the shooting suspect than the man who was initially arrested.
Detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office said Wednesday that they are looking for Alexander Gregory Cotto on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
Cotto, 18, of Reading, is the man who opened fire during a drug deal in the area of Montrose Avenue and Duke Street in Laureldale on Saturday, detectives said.
An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest.
A witness initially identified Ethan Westley Williams as the shooter, but detectives said they later learned from other witnesses that Williams was instead the driver of the getaway car.
Charges against Williams of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person will be withdrawn, according to District Attorney John Adams. He will continue to face robbery and conspiracy charges.
As for Cotto, anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County by sending an anonymous text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913.