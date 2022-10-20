READING, Pa. — Berks County District Attorney John Adams and the Reading police said they are grateful to have a partnership with federal law enforcement agencies for investigations in the city.

Adams and RPD Chief Richard Tornielli joined members of the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday to announce a verdict in a criminal trial for three members of a violent drug gang.

Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, 33; Dewayne Quinones, 29; and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, 25; all of Reading, were convicted Wednesday of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution and firearms offenses.

The charges stemmed from their involvement with a Reading-area drug trafficking organization that was responsible for multiple homicides and a kidnapping in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide on South Third Street in the city on Jan. 28, 2018.

"This case was an excellent example of the benefits of this partnership," Adams said. "Justice has prevailed."

19:53 WATCH: News conference on violent drug gang verdict Federal and local law enforcement authorities announce a guilty verdict for three members of a violent drug gang in Berks County.

A united front stood shoulder-to-shoulder during a news conference that was streamed live on WFMZ.com. Local and federal authorities let the community know they are watching.

"Working together to target and dismantle the violent drug gangs that have wreaked havoc on our communities," said Jacqueline Maguire, special agent in charge of the FBI's Philadelphia Division.

Following the announcement, the message turned from what has been done to what will continue in the city. This group said anyone dealing drugs should be afraid.

"Our message is that federal law enforcement is right here in Reading, in your community, and we will not hesitate to act when we can support local communities by taking a case federally," said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero.

Federal investigators spent years working with the DA's office and police ahead of the conviction. Adams said the use of federal investigators moving forward will depend on the crime.

"Sometimes, the crimes that occur in our community are connected to organizations or other states," continued Adams.

The work will continue. Police said the access to weapons and the age of offenders and victims are alarming.

"We're using some of these federal task forces to initiate investigations into where these guns are coming from, Tornielli said, "how folks are getting their hands on them."