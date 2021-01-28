READING, Pa. - Authorities call it an alarming trend: They said Berks County saw an increase in overdose deaths in 2020. Last year, there were 136 confirmed overdose deaths, and seven are still pending toxicology results.
That figure is up from 127 in 2019 and 120 in 2018 and about double what it was in 2015, with only 73 overdose deaths that year.
The increasing prevalence of fentanyl is much to blame, according to Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
"It is much more potent than the other street drugs," said Adams. "We didn't see that years ago, and every year that percentage of fentanyl being in the illicit substances has grown."
"We're seeing an uptick in overdoses throughout the county and throughout the state of Pennsylvania, where some of the heroin is being laced with fentanyl," said Capt. Cheryl Pentheny, Reading Police Department.
It's not just heroin. Adams said most of the overdoses, whether with methamphetamine, heroin or other drugs, have included fentanyl as the fatal factor. He said about 85% of overdose deaths in 2020 had fentanyl listed on the toxicology reports.
"I call fentanyl the common denominator of death," Adams said.
On Wednesday, the district attorney's office announced the arrest of a woman being charged with drug delivery resulting in death after the victim died from a heroin/fentanyl overdose.
That same day, they announced the arrest of a man caught selling drugs in the city with fentanyl is his possession, and late last week, they confiscated almost 450 grams of heroin and fentanyl from a Shillington home as part of a bigger bust.
Adams said the potent and very deadly substance is included in about 90% of what authorities are taking off the streets.
"It might take a lot of heroin or a lot of meth to kill," Adams said, "but it only takes a pin drop of fentanyl."