AMITY TWP., Pa. — The Berks County district attorney's office announced Monday charges of rape, sexual assault, and invasion of privacy against an Amity Township man.
District Attorney John Adams said the investigation of Justin Rutherford began in July after a tip to a state hotline.
Adams said a teenage boy reported finding a black cube-like camera in the upstairs bathroom of Rutherford's Amity Township house, which he had been visiting. The boy and his mom turned the camera over to the police.
"Our forensic lab then conducted an examination of this camera, where we found approximately almost 3,000 videos and 1,400 pictures dating back to 2018," Adams said.
According to court documents, Rutherford, 32, had the camera connected to his phone and other devices. On it, authorities said, were videos and images of people in various states of undress while using the shower and the toilet.
Rutherford is also accused of sexually assaulting two underage boys.
"One of the juvenile males disclosed to us during an interview that at one point he was provided alcohol and marijuana," Adams said, "and at that point, he was sexually assaulted."
Another boy, now 16, said the abuse began around the time he was 11.
Rutherford was employed as a doctor by West Reading-based Tower Health.
"The allegations that have led to these charges had nothing to do with his job as a physician," Adams said. "All of the incidents in question were related to his private residence."
Tower Health said in a statement that it is cooperating with the district attorney's investigation.
"Justin Rutherford's employment by Tower Health and his membership on the Tower Health medical staff has been terminated," the hospital said in its statement.
Rutherford was arrested Saturday at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. He is awaiting extradition to Berks County.