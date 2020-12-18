READING, Pa. - Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally stabbed inside his home in Berks County earlier this week.
Terance Maurice Myers Sr. was found dead Monday night inside the home he shared with several other adults and children on Hillside Road in Exeter Township, according to detectives with the district attorney's office.
Officers responded to the home after receiving a 911 call at 10:44 p.m. from a man, who then handed the phone to a woman. She reported that there had been an accident, that the man had a cut to his chest, and that he was not breathing, officials said.
Officers found Myers dead on the floor of a second-floor bathroom. An autopsy determined that he had suffered a penetrating stab wound to the left side of his chest, according to the detectives.
His death has been ruled a homicide. So far, no arrests have been made.