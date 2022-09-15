READING, Pa. — Authorities released more information Thursday about the shooting of a man by a police officer outside a Wawa in southwest Reading.

That man, identified as Emanuel Padilla Tirado, was wanted in connection with a shooting at South 14th Street and Fairview Avenue on Sept. 9, according to detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

RPD officers spotted the suspect Wednesday afternoon behind the wheel of a car that was parked outside the convenience store in the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue.

As they approached the vehicle, Tirado attempted to flee and drove directly at one of the officers, striking him with the right front of the vehicle, investigators said.

That officer then shot at the vehicle, striking Tirado multiple times. He was rushed to Reading Hospital, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen, the detectives said.

A woman in the passenger seat of Tirado's car was injured by broken glass.

No police officers were hurt, officials said.

Police said they found a loaded firearm in Tirado's waistband. That gun, they said, had been reported stolen in Sinking Spring.

Tirado is now facing charges that include aggravated assault.