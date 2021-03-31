MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — A Muhlenberg Township man has been arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine out of his home.
Detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office, armed with a warrant, raided a home in the 1000 block of Boeshore Circle around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The resident, 26-year-old Gage Marrone, was found inside and taken into custody on various drug charges.
Detectives said their search of Marrone's home turned up approximately three ounces of meth, with a street value of $1,800; a semiautomatic 9mm pistol; packaging material; three digital scales, four cell phones; and cash.
The investigation of Marrone began in early February and involved detectives with the district attorney's drug task force and the Reading and Muhlenberg township police departments.