MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — A Muhlenberg Township man has been arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine out of his home.

Detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office, armed with a warrant, raided a home in the 1000 block of Boeshore Circle around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The resident, 26-year-old Gage Marrone, was found inside and taken into custody on various drug charges.

Detectives said their search of Marrone's home turned up approximately three ounces of meth, with a street value of $1,800; a semiautomatic 9mm pistol; packaging material; three digital scales, four cell phones; and cash.

The investigation of Marrone began in early February and involved detectives with the district attorney's drug task force and the Reading and Muhlenberg township police departments.

