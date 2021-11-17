READING, Pa. - A New York man is charged with threatening two Berks County judges.
Authorities say Tyrel Smith called one judge's wife and court administrators.
In one message, they say he identified two judges and threatened to "be like a school shooter in the courtroom," according to a news release from the Berks County District Attorney's Office.
They also say he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend.
Smith had been scheduled to appear in court in Reading on terroristic threat and harassment charges.
U.S. marshals picked him up in the Bronx without incident.