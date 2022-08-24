READING, Pa. — The Berks County district attorney's drug task force didn't have to go far to put a Reading man's alleged operation out of business.

Eduardo Martinez was taken into custody Wednesday morning, as the task force, the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and city police officers served a search warrant on his home in the 900 block of Court Street, three blocks east of the county government complex.

Martinez was using the home as a base of operation for his distribution of heroin and fentanyl, according to the DA's detectives, who described him in a news release as a street- to mid-level drug trafficker.

The detectives said their search of Martinez's home and car turned up 412 packets of suspected heroin/fentanyl with a street value of $2,060, two bags of suspected crack cocaine with a street value of $100, a stock of ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

Martinez, 43, was committed to the Berks County Jail on a variety of drug charges. A magisterial district judge set his bail at $500,000.