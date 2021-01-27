READING, Pa. - A drug investigation in Reading has led to the arrest of a man accused of dealing methamphetamine in the city's Centre Park Historic District.
Detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office announced Wednesday their arrest of Warren C. Sperbeck III on multiple drug possession charges.
The 33-year-old Sperbeck's arrest stems from an investigation by the Berks County Drug Task Force and the Wyomissing police of methamphetamine being sold in the 600 block of North Fifth Street.
Detectives said they executed a warrant to search an apartment on that block on Tuesday and seized meth, marijuana, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl, all with a street value of $3,000, and related drug paraphernalia associated with the drugs' distribution.
A judge set bail for Sperbeck at $40,000, and he was committed to the Berks County Jail.