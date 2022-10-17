READING, Pa. - A middle school teacher in the Reading School District has been accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old child.

Michael J. Conner, Jr., 38, of Reading, is charged with sexual abuse of children, institutional sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The Berks County District Attorney's Office said detectives received a Childline referral from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Human Services, on Monday, Sept. 19 which reported that Conner, a teacher at Central Middle School, exchanged sexually inappropriate messages with the child.

Based upon this Childline referral, detectives began an investigation.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, officials conducted a forensic interview with the child at the Berks County Children’s Alliance Center in Reading, the DA's office said. During this interview, the juvenile disclosed that they had become involved in a relationship with Conner, beginning with communication between the two via social media accounts, according to the DA's office.

According to the juvenile victim, the relationship eventually turned sexual in nature, the DA's office said. The juvenile victim said Conner sent pictures and videos depicting himself performing sexual acts, and that he would request similar videos in return, according to the DA's office.

It was also disclosed that on more than one occasion, Conner would pick up the child in his vehicle after school and drive them to a secluded location, the DA's office said.

The DA's office said that during one of these encounters, Conner sexually abused the child.

As part of the investigation, authorities reviewed cell phone content. Numerous conversations between Conner and the juvenile were discovered to be sexually explicit in nature, according to the DA's office.

Conner was employed as a fifth-grade teacher at the district since 2020.

The DA's office says Reading School District has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

Conner surrendered himself to the Berks County Detectives Monday. He is currently at the Berks County Sheriffs Central Processing Center awaiting his arraignment.

The Reading School District released a statement Monday:

“This afternoon, the Reading School District was made aware of the arrest of a Central Middle School teacher. The Reading School District follows Pennsylvania law and best practices in our hiring. This includes mandatory background checks, verification of appropriate licensure, and reference checks. There were no previous incidents or allegations involving this individual.

Our priority, today and every day, is to ensure the safety of our students and staff. A crisis team has been made available for any student or staff member who needs to talk.

Due to the continuing nature of the criminal investigation, the District cannot provide further comment on the matter at this time.”